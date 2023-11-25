FRSC blames speeding as 8 die in Kwara auto crash

An articulated vehicle and a bus were involved in the accident.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara, Stephen Dawulung, said in a statement issued by its spokesman, Busari Basambo on Saturday in Ilorin that the accident happened in the night.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the Ilorin-bound Mitsubishi bus was overtaking another bus when it had a head-on collision with the articulated vehicle.

“The collision resulted in the death of eight persons on the spot. They were one male adult, three female adults and four children.

“Six other persons sustained of injuries in the crash,’’ he said.

Dawulung said the dead were deposited in a morgue while the injured were taken to another hospital for medical attention.

He added that the crash was blameable on over-speeding, wrongful overtaking and poor visibility.

He advised motorists to always avoid night journeys and over-speeding and to ensure they rested for 30 minutes after every four hours of driving.

“This is to avoid crashes resulting from poor visibility, fatigue, dozing or loss of control of vehicles.