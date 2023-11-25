ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

FRSC blames speeding as 8 die in Kwara auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dawulung said the dead were deposited in a morgue while the injured were taken to another hospital for medical attention.

Road accident claims 8 lives at Oke-Onigbin, Omuran LGA of Kwara, on Friday night. [NAN]
Road accident claims 8 lives at Oke-Onigbin, Omuran LGA of Kwara, on Friday night. [NAN]

Recommended articles

An articulated vehicle and a bus were involved in the accident.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Kwara, Stephen Dawulung, said in a statement issued by its spokesman, Busari Basambo on Saturday in Ilorin that the accident happened in the night.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the Ilorin-bound Mitsubishi bus was overtaking another bus when it had a head-on collision with the articulated vehicle.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The collision resulted in the death of eight persons on the spot. They were one male adult, three female adults and four children.

“Six other persons sustained of injuries in the crash,’’ he said.

Dawulung said the dead were deposited in a morgue while the injured were taken to another hospital for medical attention.

He added that the crash was blameable on over-speeding, wrongful overtaking and poor visibility.

He advised motorists to always avoid night journeys and over-speeding and to ensure they rested for 30 minutes after every four hours of driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is to avoid crashes resulting from poor visibility, fatigue, dozing or loss of control of vehicles.

“The highest level of caution and concentration must be exercised while driving,” Dawulung advised.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Traditional institution top on Tinubu’s priority list, says Shettima

Traditional institution top on Tinubu’s priority list, says Shettima

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination

15,750 teachers write professional qualifying examination

Troops arrest suspected killer of couple, 11 others in Plateau

Troops arrest suspected killer of couple, 11 others in Plateau

Obi offers solutions for elimination of violence against women

Obi offers solutions for elimination of violence against women

Obaseki offers UNIBEN first-class graduates automatic jobs

Obaseki offers UNIBEN first-class graduates automatic jobs

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

Osinbajo and wife melt hearts with romantic photos on 34th wedding anniversary

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison

Israel to release another 42 Palestinian women, children from prison

You're a forthright, courageous statesman, PDP felicitates Atiku @77

You're a forthright, courageous statesman, PDP felicitates Atiku @77

NAF’s strikes eliminate key Boko Haram figure, several others in Borno

NAF’s strikes eliminate key Boko Haram figure, several others in Borno

Pulse Sports

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Brazil vs Argentina: Bloody scenes at the Maracana as Brazilian police and Argentine fans clash

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Arda Turan: Ex-Atletico star in hot tears after losing $13 million to ‘yahoo yahoo‘

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Global Soccer Award: Osimhen to battle Messi and Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

Lionel Messi and Scaloni's Argentina relationship set to end

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

I don't want to talk about it — Kylian Mbappe refuses to discuss Real Madrid links

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

Roberto Firmino's father dies of heart attack during family trip to Dubai

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Nigerian police officer (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

3 arrested over alleged sexual molestation of 3-year-old pupil in Enugu

Former Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Adeyemi Ikuforiji [Premium Times Nigeria]

Trial of Ex-Lagos speaker, Ikuforiji over money laundering stalled, due to judge's absence

Federal University Dutsinma (FUDMA) in Katsina State [PM News Nigeria]

1 out of 5 abducted female FUDMA students freed after 50 days in captivity

DSS [guardian]

Death by hanging sentence for man convicted of killing 7 DSS officers in Lagos