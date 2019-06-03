1. Nigeria: Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

Chris Oyakhilome is a Nigerian pastor who is the founder and president of LoveWorld Incorporated and lead pastor of Christ Embassy. Christ Embassy has locations in several countries around the world. The ministry maintains an online prayer network and operates a LoveWorld television network and digital library allowing it to reach millions of followers around the world.

LoveWorld Incorporated operates an International School of Ministry, LoveWorld Music and Arts Ministry and the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International- a humanitarian NGO. Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s ministry also includes an international healing school with locations in South Africa and Canada, which host seasonal sessions.

Oyakhilome authored his own daily devotional bible, Rhapsody of Realities, which has been translated into over 140 languages.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome hosts an annual Future African Leaders Awards to recognize, celebrate and support young men and women who have demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and have made a difference in their communities.

2. United States: Benny Hinn

Pastor Benny Hinn was originally born in Israel and raised under the Eastern Orthodox tradition before converting to Pentecostalism in his teen years.

Hinn is most well-known for his ‘Miracle Crusades,’ large faith healing revival gatherings he conducts in the United States and across the world. Following the popularity of these crusades, his ministry began to expand rapidly. Hinn is currently the host of what has become one of the most prominent and widely viewed daily Christian talk shows around the world: This is Your Day.

In addition to his pastoral work, Hinn has authored several books on Christianity. Benny Hinn’s ministries operate outreach missions for children across the world providing housing, medical care, food, clothing and educational materials to help the next generation fulfill their potential as God’s children.

3. Australia: Nick Vujicic

Nick Vujicic is an Australian evangelical Christian and motivational speaker. Vujicic, who was born without arms and legs due to a rare disorder, started an evangelic ministry called Life Without Limbs in 2005. He continues to serve as president and CEO of the non-profit ministry which hosts live events and operates as a digital church.

He writes and speaks about how God has helped him to overcome the struggles and obstacles he has encountered in his life. Vujicic shares messages of hope and love with his followers through his books, online presence and at speaking engagements all around the world.

4. Switzerland: Pastor Jella Wojacek (Pastor J)

Pastor J is the senior pastor of YOU Church in Kloten, Switzerland. He became a born-again Christian in 2016 after studying Pastor Chris Oyakhilome’s devotional Bible, Rhapsody of Realities, which continues to play a prominent role in his church. Since that time, he has built a large following in the religious community in Switzerland, Europe and around the world.

The YOU Church reaches an even wider audience by broadcasting their services multiple times weekly on international television outlets. The church has also become known for its gospel and worship music, even performing concerts in such famous stadiums as the O2 Arena in London.

5. United States: Judah Smith

Judah Smith is a pastor and author who wrote the New York Times best-selling book Jesus is _____.

He and his wife, Chelsea, are the lead pastors of Churchome, formerly known as The City Church, which has branches in Seattle and Los Angeles.

He has created a mobile application called Churchome Global to help make the church and God’s word more accessible to people, especially young people. The digital worship campus features daily videos, devotionals, prayers, and social aspects like chat functions and prayer request boards.

Smith is known as the pastor for several high-profile celebrity followers including Justin Bieber and football player Russell Wilson.

6. Uganda: Robert Kayanja

Robert Kayanja is a pastor and author who founded Miracle Centre Churches in Kampala, Uganda. The pastor came from humble beginnings, born into an impoverished family living in a small village.

Pastor Kayanja also founded and operates Channel 44 Television, a Christian television network.

He also acts as the overseer of his church’s Miracle Bible College, the Never Again Children’s project and the Kapeeka orphanage.

Kayanja is a prolific author who has written many books and e-books on Christianity and devotional practice for all ages.

7. Australia/United States: Joel Houston

Joel Houston is the oldest son of the Sydney-based Hillsong Church founders Brian and Bobbie Houston. Joel is a musician, songwriter and charismatic speaker. He is the lead singer, songwriter and guitar player of the Christian worship band Hillsong United. Many of the songs written by Houston have been featured on Hillsong’s albums and are now popularly sung in churches throughout the world.

Houston currently acts as the creative director for Hillsong, which is one of the fastest growing evangelical church networks, operating branches around the globe. Houston currently resides in New York City where he has been working to establish and build the church’s NYC branch where he serves as co-pastor.

8. United Kingdom: Pastor Anita Schafer

Pastor Anita is originally from Nigerian but currently resides in the United Kingdom. She is a dual citizen, as her mother is Swiss, providing her with a diverse cultural heritage.

She used to operate the successful UK branch of Christ Embassy. She is a born again Christian and former Vice President of Believer’s LoveWorld Inc and former member of the ministry’s governing body, the Central Executive Council.

She is an author, writing several devotionals and books on Christian living and chronicles of her own life. Anita currently maintains a blog and Facebook page which she uses to share her ideas about faith.

Today, she continues her religious and ministerial work as a full-time pastor. She also provides unique therapeutic services for Christians in need.

9. Mexico: Jesús Adrián Romero

Jesús Adrián Romero is a Mexican pastor and singer known for his Latin Christian music. He is well-known among Spanish speakers for his charismatic sermons and for his popular music. Romero performs concerts in stadiums and large concert halls across the Latin America and the United States.

He started his own record label, Vástago Producciones, which specializes in Latin Christian music. Romero has received several awards and three Latin Grammy nominations for his own music.

He founded the Amistad y Vida church in Mexico and Vástago Epicentro in Phoenix, Arizona, which has expanded to include a branch in Monterrey, Mexico.

10. United States: Carl Lentz

Carl Lentz is currently the senior pastor of Hillsong NYC. He started the branch of the church together with Joel Houston. The church has grown since it was founded in 2010, now conducting 6 weekly services across the city and expanding to locations in Connecticut and Boston. The church and Lentz, in particular, have been popular among young celebrities including Justin Bieber and basketball player Kevin Durant.

Lentz has made headlines for a viral video of an interview with Oprah Winfrey and criticism for comments he made about abortion while appearing on the TV show The View. He is often cited for his fashionable style and ability to speak to young people.

This is a featured post