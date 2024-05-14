Former bank staff defrauds his uncle of ₦14m using unauthorised ATM card

Bonet was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) with theft, cheating, impersonation and criminal misappropriation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence violates the provisions of sections 270, 307, 142 and 294 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that Aboshio Bonet, the complainant, reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on March 17. Audu said that in 2015, the complainant, a resident of Tuyit Kagoro in Kaura Local Government Area, was advised by the defendant to open an account with Sterling Bank, Kagoro, where he worked as a marketer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the complainant prevailed upon and opened the account based on the defendant’s advice. He said that the defendant then proceeded to make an ATM card with the complainant’s details without his consent and transferred the sum of ₦14m from the complainant’s account into his account using the ATM.

According to him, the defendant confessed to the commission of the crime during the investigation. However, when the charges were read to him in court, he pleaded not guilty.