ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Former bank staff defrauds his uncle of ₦14m using unauthorised ATM card

News Agency Of Nigeria

The ex-staff confessed to the commission of the crime during investigation, however, when the charges were read to him in court, he pleaded not guilty.

Withdrawing cash using ATM card [Card Insider]
Withdrawing cash using ATM card [Card Insider]

Recommended articles

Bonet was charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corp (NSCDC) with theft, cheating, impersonation and criminal misappropriation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the offence violates the provisions of sections 270, 307, 142 and 294 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The prosecutor, Marcus Audu, told the court that Aboshio Bonet, the complainant, reported the matter at the Corp’s office in Kafanchan on March 17. Audu said that in 2015, the complainant, a resident of Tuyit Kagoro in Kaura Local Government Area, was advised by the defendant to open an account with Sterling Bank, Kagoro, where he worked as a marketer.

ADVERTISEMENT

He stated that the complainant prevailed upon and opened the account based on the defendant’s advice. He said that the defendant then proceeded to make an ATM card with the complainant’s details without his consent and transferred the sum of ₦14m from the complainant’s account into his account using the ATM.

According to him, the defendant confessed to the commission of the crime during the investigation. However, when the charges were read to him in court, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor urged the court not to grant the defendant bail as the complainant gets traumatised each time he sees the defendant. In his ruling, magistrate Michael Bawa, adjourned the matter until May 29 to decide on the defendant’s bail and commence hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Utomi calls for removal of immunity clause for President, Governors & deputies

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Rivers crisis: Blame Wike for your woes, PDP youth wing tells ex-lawmakers

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

Trial of 20 former NUPENG leaders for attempted murder set for June 26

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

VIDEO: Man arrested at Plateau bank over suspected explosive device

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Dramatic scenes as DSS disrupts court proceedings, arrests defendants

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

Kaduna NDLEA seizes 425kg of drugs, arrests 71 suspects in April

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

₦19.4bn fraud: EFCC to arraign Hadi Sirika, brother, over another 8-count charge

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

4 suspects charged to court for kidnapping UniAbuja lecturers, kids in 2021

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Kano NCS generates ₦40.8bn revenue in 4 months, records ₦10.6bn in April alone

Pulse Sports

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Osimhen’s Champions League dream dies as Juventus and Bologna seal European qualification ahead of Napoli

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

Arteta’s Arsenal surpass Wenger's ‘Invincibles’ to break 20-year old Gunners’ record

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

There's Only One Winner - Arsenal's Bukayo Saka gives verdict on Nigerian and British food, namechecks Burna Boy

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

Onome Ebi: Super Falcons captain put curves on display to celebrate 41st birthday

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

‘You can't find another Osimhen in Europe’ — Former Juventus and AC Milan star warns Napoli can not replace Nigerian striker

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

DAVID AND VICTORIA BECKHAM: How the global soccer superstar and the Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer make and spend their millions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The suspects lured her, stripped her, and posted her naked video online [Punch]

Police arrest 3 teenagers, others for beating woman and posting her nude video

Men of the Nigeria Police Force (Anaedoonline)

3 suspected rapists targeting young women online arrested in Rivers

Nigerian Police Officers. [Punch]

Ogun Police kill 2 kidnappers, save 3 Indians in Ode-Benin expressway gun fight

Sources suggest the arrest may have been prompted by a recent interview he granted [Punch]

DSS arrests wanted former Oyo Park Chairman, Auxiliary