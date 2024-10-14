ADVERTISEMENT
Fire razes Zamfara Speaker’s residence, millions in property damaged

News Agency Of Nigeria

The inferno destroyed properties worth millions of Naira although no life was lost.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the house, Bello Madaro. Madaro quoted the Clerk of the house, Mahmud Aliyu, as describing the disaster as tragic.

Aliyu said that the inferno destroyed properties worth millions of Naira although no life was lost.

He said, “The management of the Zamfara assembly was shocked over the fire incident which occurred on Sunday that razed down the speaker’s residence in Gusau.

“On behalf of the lawmakers and entire staff of the house, I am expressing sympathy to the speaker and his family over the calamity,” Madaro quoted the clerk as saying.

Aliyu urged the speaker and his family to consider the incident as a divine act destined by Allah. He prayed to Allah to avert the recurrence of the disaster, adding,

“On behalf of the entire staff to the house, I extend sympathy over the ugly incident,” the clerk explained.

News Agency Of Nigeria

