ADVERTISEMENT
Fire guts rows of shops at Ibadan market

News Agency Of Nigeria

Akinyinka said no life was lost to the fire and thanked the CBN Fire Service for giving access to Oyo State Fire Service to use its fire hydrant to put out the fire.

Fire guts rows of shops at Ibadan market/Illustration
Fire guts rows of shops at Ibadan market/Illustration

General Manager of Oyo State Fire Service, Yemi Akinyinka told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the fire has been put out, however.

He said a security man at an adjoining bank placed a distress call to the fire service at about 4:37 a.m. when the market was not in session.

Akinyinka said no life was lost to the fire and thanked the CBN Fire Service for giving access to Oyo State Fire Service to use its fire hydrant to put out the fire.

News Agency Of Nigeria

