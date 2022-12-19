Fire engulfs hut, k*lls 30-year-old woman, and her 2 daughters in Jigawa

The trio met their untimely death on Friday, December 16, 2022, as fire razed a hut that they were taking refuge.

Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State, Adamu Shehu, in a statement, said the deceased were sleeping when their hut was engulfed by the fire.

“The fire engulfed a hut, where the 30-year-old Khadija Ibrahim was sleeping alongside her two daughters, four-year-old Aisha Ibrahim and two-year-old Rabi Ibrahim,” Shehu added.

According to the NSCDC spokesperson, both the mother and her two daughters were consumed by the inferno as none of the victims was rescued alive.

The cause of the inferno could not be ascertained at the time of filing this unknown. However, the neighbours of the deceased noted that it might not be unconnected with a charcoal fire meant to keep them warm.

The fire victims have all been buried according to Islamic rites.

This writer understands that this incident happened a day before an early morning blaze gutted Ose Main Market in Onitsha, Anambra.

The Anambra inferno, amongst other things, left three shops where drums of chemicals were stored, destroyed.