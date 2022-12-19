There was pandemonium at Tsangarwa village, in the Gwaram Local Government Area of Jigawa State, as a 30-year-old woman, Khadija Ibrahim died alongside her two daughters.
Fire engulfs hut, k*lls 30-year-old woman, and her 2 daughters in Jigawa
The victims were said to be sleeping when the fire razed their hut.
The trio met their untimely death on Friday, December 16, 2022, as fire razed a hut that they were taking refuge.
Confirming the incident, the spokesman for the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Jigawa State, Adamu Shehu, in a statement, said the deceased were sleeping when their hut was engulfed by the fire.
“The fire engulfed a hut, where the 30-year-old Khadija Ibrahim was sleeping alongside her two daughters, four-year-old Aisha Ibrahim and two-year-old Rabi Ibrahim,” Shehu added.
According to the NSCDC spokesperson, both the mother and her two daughters were consumed by the inferno as none of the victims was rescued alive.
The cause of the inferno could not be ascertained at the time of filing this unknown. However, the neighbours of the deceased noted that it might not be unconnected with a charcoal fire meant to keep them warm.
The fire victims have all been buried according to Islamic rites.
This writer understands that this incident happened a day before an early morning blaze gutted Ose Main Market in Onitsha, Anambra.
The Anambra inferno, amongst other things, left three shops where drums of chemicals were stored, destroyed.
According to Director/Fire Chief of Anambra Fire Service, Martin Agbili, even though the fire left dozens of properties damaged, a lot were saved, as the Anambra State Fire Service prevented the inferno from spreading to other shops.
