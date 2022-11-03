This is contained in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi on Thursday in Kano.
Fire destroys N20m property, kills 15 persons in Kano
The Kano State Fire Service says 15 persons were killed and property worth N20 million destroyed in various fire incidents in the state in October.
Abdullahi said the service also saved 24 lives and property worth N43.3 million from 35 fire incidents during the period.
He said that the service responded to 32 rescue calls and six false alarms from residents across the state during the period.
The spokesperson urged the general public to handle fire with care to prevent fire outbreaks and cautioned motorists to abide by traffic laws to avoid road crashes in the state.
