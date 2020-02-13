Former President Olusegun Obasanjo's house at Ita-Eko, Abeokuta area of Ogun, was in the late hours of Wednesday, February 12, 2020, razed by fire.

The fire incident which threw other residents into panic, according to Punch, started around 10:00 pm.

While the fire was raging, the residents and sympathizers in the area, reportedly trooped out to assist the domestic workers in the house to put out the fire.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Director of Fire Service, Fatai Adefala said the fire did not damage the main building.

“Yes, there was a fire and it had been put out. Our officials have put out the fire," Adefala was quoted as saying.

The affected house was reported to have been used by Obasanjo when he was president before he moved to the penthouse within the Presidential Library, Abeokuta.