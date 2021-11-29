RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Final year UNICAL student and her customers arrested with 69 wraps of weed

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

17 students were also arrested while consuming the hard substances.

The students will undergo departmental trial and students' disciplinary committee

The internal security of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) has arrested a final year student of Science Education, Bassey Eno-Ita, 24, with 69 wraps of hard drugs suspected to be marijuana.

The suspect was also arrested with various packets of cigarettes in her possession.

Acting Chief Security Officer of the institution, retired SP Usani Okon-Etim, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Calabar, that 17 students were also arrested at the spot while consuming the hard substances.

Okon-Etim said that the suspect and the students were arrested behind the Centre for Educational Studies block, at a popular spot called 'Cameroon', close to the riverine area.

"Today, we arrested one final year student who sells hard drugs suspected to be Indian hemp to students. She was arrested with 69 wraps of drugs and different packets of cigarettes.

"The area where the students and suspects were arrested is highly volatile for kidnapping.

"The university management has issued several warnings to students to shun intake of drugs on campus, but to no avail.

"The students will undergo departmental trial and students' disciplinary committee after we have presented the matter to the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Florence Obi.

"In line with the Vice Chancellor’s directive to sanitise the campus against illicit drugs, cultism and rape, we are determined to make this institution a model for learning, teaching, and character moulding," he said.

He warned students of the institution to desist from taking hard drugs on campus, adding that such act can truncate their future and possibly lead them to expulsion from school.

