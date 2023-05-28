Final year student Bolt driver killed in Calabar

The deceased identified as Francis Atabi, had given the two suspected car snatchers a ride around 8pm when the incident occurred.

The suspects were said to have tried to snatch the Toyota Corolla vehicle from the driver while on their way to their supposed destination.

The resistance put up by the 25 year-old final year student of Education and Political Science, was what made the suspects stabbed him multiple times and also tried to snuff the life out of him with a rope around his neck.

The deceased was said to have ran over a security man when he lost control of the car.

As at the time of filing this report, the security man was said to have given up at the hospital where he was rushed to in Calabar.

Meanwhile, Police Command in the state have confirmed the incident and said investigation had already commenced on the matter.