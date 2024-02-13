FG offers ₦2m to anyone who finds lawyer accused of burning maid's private part

She was alleged to have used hot pressing iron and knife to burn and chop in pieces, the private part of her house help.

Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, Minister of Women Affairs, disclosed this at a news conference in Abuja, following a viral video of the girl after she was abused and returned to her aunt, who gave her out as a house help.

"Please Nigerians go out there search for this woman, bring her out, call any Police station and hand her over. The Federal Ministry of Women Affairs is offering ₦2 million to anybody that will lay hands on this woman and hand her over to the Police.

"We need this woman urgently because the girl is in pain and has been in the hospital. It could be your child or anybody's relation, so let us not fold our hands. We will give ₦2 million to anybody that will give necessary information to the police or the women affairs ministry on how to get Adachukwu, the barrister, who did all those harmful things to her house help.

"This woman will be apprehended by the police who have been looking for her and she is nowhere to be found," she said.

Kennedy-Ohanenye also urged the public to divulge any information that would enable the authorities to apprehend the suspect, who has gone into hiding, to ensure justice for the victim.

"This issue of Adachukwuchu who burnt her 11-year-old house girl with hot knife, putting it in her private part and at the same time using hot pressing iron to do other damages on her is of grave concern to the Federal Government.

"I kept quiet initially because I thought that by now it would have been solved by the state since they are aware of it. For the fact that it still hasn't been solved, I have decided to wade in.

