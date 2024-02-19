ADVERTISEMENT
Federal High Court discharges Sowore, Bakare of treasonable felony charge by AGF Fagbemi

News Agency Of Nigeria

The judge also ordered the DSS to release phone belonging to Bakare and the sum of ₦1, 500 confiscated from him during his arrest.

Sowore (DailyPostNG)
Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling after counsel for the AGF, A.R. Tahir, withdrew the charge and struck out the matter. Justice Nwite also ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to immediately release three phones and the sum of ₦10, 000 seized from Sowore during his arrest.

The judge also ordered the DSS to release a phone belonging to Bakare and the sum of ₦1, 500 confiscated from him during his arrest. Justice Nwite equally ordered that Sowore’s international passport be released.

The orders followed an application by a lawyer to Sowore and Bakare, Femi Falana, SAN, to tye effect. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Sowore and Bakare were earlier arraigned before Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu in 2019 before the matter was reassigned to Nwite.

