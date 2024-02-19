Federal High Court discharges Sowore, Bakare of treasonable felony charge by AGF Fagbemi

Justice Emeka Nwite, in a ruling after counsel for the AGF, A.R. Tahir, withdrew the charge and struck out the matter. Justice Nwite also ordered the Department of State Service (DSS) to immediately release three phones and the sum of ₦10, 000 seized from Sowore during his arrest.

The judge also ordered the DSS to release a phone belonging to Bakare and the sum of ₦1, 500 confiscated from him during his arrest. Justice Nwite equally ordered that Sowore’s international passport be released.