Fayrouz named official soft drink sponsor of Lagos Cocktail Week 2021

Commenting on the exhilarating Lagos Cocktail Week, Brand Manager, Fayrouz, Onyinye Elochukwu, said, “We are delighted for the opportunity to not only educate people about the beauty of cocktails, but we are also reminding them of the versatile nature of the premium soft drink, Fayrouz.”

“Recognizing the growing trend of the mixing culture and the rapidly expanding cocktail industry, Fayrouz has always been a supporter of mixing culture, which is why we are thrilled to support the Lagos Cocktail Week”, she added.

Founder of the Lagos Cocktail Week and CEO of Eventi Cocktails, Lara Rawa, expressed her excitement at the sponsorship and the upcoming event, stating, “It is such an honour to illuminate the cocktail industry in our culture and society.

"I am glad that people and brands appreciate the art that is cocktail making. It is easy to forget the people who take their time to craft us a special drink, which is why the Lagos Cocktail Week is dedicated to celebrating mixologists and their tools.”

The Lagos Cocktail Week debuted on the Lagos scene in 2014, and since then, it has annually enthralled numerous lifestyle enthusiasts and drink brands.

Attendees of the event are promised an exciting experience and also get the chance to share mouthwatering flavours with a few of their favourite influencers.

Interested participants can purchase tickets “here”, and for more information, visit the following website: https://msha.ke/lagoscocktail/