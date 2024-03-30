ADVERTISEMENT
Father, son beat neighbour's wife to death in the heat of argument in Ogun

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police spokesperson said the deceased’s husband added that his wife was thereafter taken to two private hospitals where she was rejected.

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

SP Omolola Odutola, the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), disclosed this in a statement in Abeokuta on Saturday, adding that the suspects were arrested on Friday.

Odutola said uncontrollable anger from an argument led to the unfortunate incident.

She added that the anger rose from the victim’s move to prevent the suspects from sitting on her “work table“ used for selling animal skin (ponmo).

“The victim tried to prevent her neighbours from sitting on her work table, and this resulted in a misunderstanding which later led to her death,” the Police spokesperson said.

Odutola explained that the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Ogijo Division received a complaint from one Isiaka Owoade, the deceased’s husband, on Friday.

She said he had explained that his neighbours beat up his wife and the act later resulted in her death.

“Owoade narrated that on Friday when he returned from a journey, his late wife informed him that on Thursday at about 8:30 p.m. their neighbours, a father and son, beat her mercilessly and inflicted injuries on her.

“He said his wife was beaten because she cautioned the duo against sitting on the work table she used in selling edible animal skin.

“He added that the beating later resulted in her bleeding severely from the womb and her private part.”

“He further stated that his wife, however, gave up the ghost while she was being taken to a government hospital,” she said

Odutola said immediately after the report was received, the DPO of Ogijo arrested the culprits and that both suspects (father and son) were currently undergoing preliminary investigation.

The Police spokesperson explained that the case would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for discreet investigation.

She stated that efforts were ongoing to deposit the deceased’s remains at the morgue of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) in Sagamu for post-mortem examination.

