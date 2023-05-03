Father of 7 st*bbed to d*ath in an uncompleted building

It would be recalled that Okeowo, who engaged in menial jobs, returned home in the late hours of Saturday, April 29, 2023, had his meal and went to bed. However, while he was resting in the late hours of Sunday, April 30, he got attacked and stabbed to death.

Speaking of the attack, the deceased’s wife, Titilayo, who is nursing seven-month-old twins, said she heard her husband begging for his life when she woke up.

Her words: “We moved into the uncompleted building about 15 years ago and we covered one of the rooms where we sleep at night but my husband does not sleep in the same room with us. He used to sleep in the other room which is more like a sitting room where he placed a bed with a mosquito net. He was outside on Saturday evening and he came in around 11 pm.

“When I stepped out of the room to check on him, I saw him eating. He later went to bed after his meal. We were asleep when I heard his voice saying, ‘Please don’t kill me.’ That was how I quickly rushed out of the room.

“My first son who got to the room before me said he saw the shadow of someone exiting the entrance of the building. But when I saw my husband, he was already in a pool of blood. I quickly reached out to two young men who live close to our building to assist me. They also called someone who helped us with his car.”

According to Titilayo, her husband was rejected in the first hospital they took him to before he was later taken to the Lagos Island General Hospital.