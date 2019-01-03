Sunday Otasi, was reported to the police by his third son who escaped death.

Otasi was said to have taken his three sons, Success, Miracle and Godstime to a bush where he tied them to trees with the help of his younger brother.

He reportedly started maltreating his children in September 2018, when a popular Bayelsa-based prophet, George Odoko, told him his children were wizards and they were the cause of his illness.

While speaking to journalist , the accused father denied killing his sons. He added that he only brought them to Yenagoa for deliverance at Odoko' s church.

He said, "I don't know what my brother did to my children on the way back to the village."

Otasi's surviving son, however, revealed that his father and younger brother, who is now at large, took them the bush and made them drink the poison.

The teenager said, "My father came to take us from our grandmother and told us that we were going to a church in Yenagoa, but when we got to the road, he and his brother took us to the bush and tied me and my younger brothers to trees and gave us 'Sniper' to drink.

"I managed to come to the road after I used my legs to untie the rope and people saw me and took me to the hospital."

Bayelsa state police commissionner, Aminu Saleh, confirmed the incident and disclosed that the suspect made a confessional statement.

The police boss revealed that operatives of the force are on the trail of the fleeing brother.