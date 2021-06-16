Farmer shoots 18-year-old herdsman to death for grazing on his farm

Magistrate Ibrahim Dasuki, who gave the order, adjourned the case until June 22 for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp. Zacchaeus Folorunsho told the court that the deceased’s brother, Muhammed Adamu reported the matter at the police station when his brother failed to return from tending to their cattle.

He said that Adebayo confessed at police station that he shot the herder because he was grazing on his farm.

Folorunsho said that the defendant confessed further that he shot the 18-year-old to death and tried to conceal the corpse.

He prayed the court to remand the defendant on the basis that his ffence was not ordinarily bailable.