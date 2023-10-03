Family of 4 electrocuted during power surge in Taraba

Disclosing this incident, Taraba Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Usman Abdullahi, who confirmed it, stated that the last child of the family survived the incident.

The incident, according to Abdullahi, happened as a result of a power surge in the morning following an explosion from the transformer in the area.

It was further learnt that many houses in the area were affected with many who sustained injuries currently receiving treatment in the hospital.

In a statement disclosing this incident, the police spokesperson stated that it happened around 11am of the day.

“Around 11am on Monday, we were reliably informed that a house located at the Dinyavoh area of Jalingo was on fire.

“Detectives from GRA Police Division were quickly deployed to the scene and, on arrival, found the four victims with burns suspected to be from electrocution.

“The victims are Ofonbuk Remond, 44; his wife, Mfonbong Remond; Heaven Remond, 15, and First Remond, 13.

“We have received information indicating that immediately after power was restored, the transformer serving the area blew up.

“We learnt that many houses within the neighbourhood experienced high electric voltage which might have led to the fire outbreak that inflicted burns on the victims.

“Our detectives quickly evacuated the victims to the Federal Medical Centre, Jalingo for treatment but they were confirmed dead on arrival,” the statement read.