Today on Instagram, Instablog9ja confirmed that the incident happened in Auchi, Edo State. The so-called pastor was reportedly challenged by a crowd who were curious about why he goes around with his street sermons carrying a sack.

He was made to reveal the content of the bag containing female underwear according to the social media report.

In a video that captured the incident, the man is standing at a church alter where he produced more of his collections.

The reports about stolen female underwear has been rampant in the media since the late part of the year 2018.

It is rumoured that the items are being collected for fetish interests. Earlier on Wednesday, a pair of ladies sent out a warning to persons who might be targeting their panties for rituals.

"Our pants cannot work for you," they sang together with melody in a clip also shared on IG.