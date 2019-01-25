The suspect, identified as Kingsley Udoyen, had defrauded the public using his false rank before he was arrested.

While parading Udoyen before journalists, the state's Commissioner of Police, Musa Kimo, listed items recovered from the suspect to include one English pistol without magazine and ammunition, portraits of the Chief Superintendent of Police and Assistant Commissioner of Police, three pairs of uniform, Police belt, fake Police identity cards, as well as other documents.

Udoyen said he started parading himself as an assistant commissioner after he was dismissed from the Police force in 2007.

He said, "It started when I lost my job. I was with the police in Alagbon as a superintendent of police. I was dismissed in 2007 because of the illegal job I went for. I left Lagos in 2008 and went to Calabar where I met Glory Etim, my girlfriend. She is the one who bought all these police uniforms for me. She is a serving officer and works with the Police Secondary School.

"I am a car dealer and I go to Cotonou. Since I was dismissed, I don't have a job. I am 56 years old from Mbiaobong Ikot Etefia in Ikono and I am married with four children."

The suspect confessed to the crime, adding that he knows what he was doing was against the law.