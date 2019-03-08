The 32-year-old native of Agbarho in the Ughelli South Local Government Area of the state was arrested by the Safer Highway patrol team of the force.

Acting Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Chuks Orisewezie, who confirmed the arrest on Thursday, March 7, said the suspect was intercepted on Sapele-Benin road with one Toyota Corolla car with a fake number plate, PBT 214 AA.

"After preliminary investigation, the suspect and the exhibit were transferred to the State Intelligence and Investigation Department, Asaba, where a thorough investigation was conducted and the suspect confessed to the crime and admitted to being a member of the syndicate," the PPRO stated.

Orisewezie said the suspect would be charged to court. He also warned criminals to stay out of the state or face the full wrath of the law.