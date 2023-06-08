The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Ex Anambra senator, Annie Okonkwo, is dead

News Agency Of Nigeria

He was a member of the sixth National Assembly from 2007-2011.

Late Clement Annie Okonkwo [Punch]
Late Clement Annie Okonkwo [Punch]

Recommended articles

Annie, who was said to be recovering from an ailment, died on Wednesday, a few weeks after celebrating his 63rd birth day.

He was a member of the sixth National Assembly from 2007-2011.

No official statement has been issued by his family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the death of Okonkwo, a great businessman, has thrown the people of his Community, Ojoto, in Idemili South Local Government Area, into mourning.

Mr Tony Uche, a politician and Community leader at Ojoto, told NAN that the death of Okonkwo was a huge shock to the people of Ojoto and the entire Idemili Area.

Uche described the deceased as a worthy son and philanthropist of repute who touched many lives while he lived.

According to him, “yes it is true, Ojoto is in deep mourning. The death is a huge shock like a thunderbolt to the town.

“It’s most tragic and unfortunate. We have lost a great Iroko and Ojoto is grieving.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in rude shock. We wish it was not true because Agunechemba, like we call him, was recently in Ojoto where he participated actively for his son’s campaigns.

“During and after the elections, he socialised freely and attended many functions,” he said.

He was billed to grace the inauguration of his son, Uchenna-Harris Okonkwo, as House of Representatives member for Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Anambra.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

NASS passes bill to address sexual harassment by educators in universities

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

Gov. Mbah assures assembly members elect of healthy working relationship

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

LP to vote en bloc in electing Speaker of 10th NASS- Official

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

JAMB absorbs returnee students from war-torn Sudan into Nigerian universities

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

9th NASS passed over 100 bills - Lawan

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

Tinubu urges APC senators-elect to adhere to zoning arrangements

ASUU tasks FG on rebuilding nation’s refineries for sustainable development

ASUU tasks FG on rebuilding nation’s refineries for sustainable development

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

PDP dissolves Ebonyi, Ekiti States executives

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Don urges Tinubu to prioritise climate change

Pulse Sports

'There are people in Barcelona who don't want me to return' — Messi

EXCLUSIVE: ‘It is only Paul Onuachu’ — Frank Onyeka reveals his Super Eagles friend

Explained: How much will Lionel Messi earn at Inter Miami in USA?

Ese Brume soars to her best mark this season at ORLEN's Cup

Romelu Lukaku gives advice on how to stop racism in football

Victor Osimhen’s unprecedented Capocannoniere

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Captain Planet is married to his big sister not wife - Counselor Lutterodt

There is nothing wrong with having sex with someone menstruating - Counselor Lutterodt

Pastor sentenced to death for killing choir mistress

Court sentences pastor to d*ath for k*lling choir mistress in Rivers

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request.

Court dissolves 3-year-old marriage on wife’s request

Controversial Nigerian 'Prophet', Pastor TB Joshua, dies aged 57

2 years after demise, faithful describe TB Joshua as love personified