The 27-year-old is accused of drug trafficking and could face death if found guilty.

According to reports, Abera was asked by her childhood friend to deliver the bottle of shampoo which she didn't know contained the hard drug.

Family and friends of the victim said she is innocent and that she was duped into transporting the contraband disguised as beauty products.

" We are fearful, angry and do not know where to go and cry.

"We have not heard from her and we have little information of her status and her parents cry and spend sleepless nights hoping their daughter will come back," one of the friends said.

The friend who was initially arrested by the Ethiopian police has escaped from custody and her whereabout is still unknown.

It was gathered that the Ethiopian embassy in Beijing is helping her pay her legal expenses.