RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Epileptic man says he's sorry for killing grandfather with hoe after altercation

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspect would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

A hand holding a hoe [Shutterstock]
A hand holding a hoe [Shutterstock]

Recommended articles

The command’s spokesman, ASP Nahum Daso, said the suspect used a hoe to hit his grandfather after an altercation on the head leading to the old man’s death on the spot. Daso said the suspect would be charged in court upon completion of the investigation.

The suspect Adamu, who spoke to newsmen said he had epilepsy in his room and that after recovering in his room, he asked his grandfather who visited his room what happened but the old man refused to answer him.

“He was just insulting me, and when I tried to get out of the room he pushed me back.

“I then picked a hoe and hit him on his back and head. I was not in my senses when I did that, I am really sorry,” Adamu apologised.

The police spokesman also announced the arrest of a 40-year-old woman, Lydia Aji, for striking her husband with an axe during a fight leading to his death at Kautikari village of Chibok LGA.

“Lydia Aji struck her husband on his head with an axe and he died instantly.

“Investigation further revealed that the couples had a misunderstanding over their daughter, one Rachael Aji 13, who stole a goat and sold it to an unknown person, the angry father then asked them to leave his house.

“The case is still under investigation,” Daso added.

He also announced the arrest of three suspects in possession of Indian hemp and hard drugs and a syndicate of five suspected vandals of public infrastructure with exhibits of vandalised solar street lights and borehole components.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three other suspects were also paraded for criminal intimidation after threatening a man to pay them ₦2 million or risk death.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Minimum wage to be reviewed every 3 years – Tinubu

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Tinubu urged to take action against Gov Alia's subversion of LG in Benue

Tinubu's performance convinced me - Former PDP Rep defects to APC in Lagos

Tinubu's performance convinced me - Former PDP Rep defects to APC in Lagos

'Come and join us - SDP woos sacked Senate Chief Whip, Ndume

'Come and join us - SDP woos sacked Senate Chief Whip, Ndume

This is grossly inadequate - Osun residents reject ₦70k new minimum wage

This is grossly inadequate - Osun residents reject ₦70k new minimum wage

Ndume: Akpabio has reduced Senate to FG parastatal under Tinubu - Lukman

Ndume: Akpabio has reduced Senate to FG parastatal under Tinubu - Lukman

EFCC accused of political bias in prosecution of Ganduje's corruption case

EFCC accused of political bias in prosecution of Ganduje's corruption case

Labour threatens protest after agreeing new minimum wage with Tinubu - here's why

Labour threatens protest after agreeing new minimum wage with Tinubu - here's why

Sanwo-Olu funds open heart surgery of 30 Lagos indigenes - each may cost ₦20m

Sanwo-Olu funds open heart surgery of 30 Lagos indigenes - each may cost ₦20m

Pulse Sports

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Racism storm rocks Chelsea as players UNFOLLOW Enzo Fernández on Instagram

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Nigeria abandon 2-Time AFCON winner, eye move for former England manager to replace Finidi George

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Transfer News LIVE: Man U announce Joshua Zirkzee signing plus all the latest DONE deals and more

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Lionel Messi now world's most decorated player, surpasses Brazilian legend after Copa America win

Latest Sports News & Updates

Latest Sports News &amp; Updates

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Lamine Yamal: 17 y/o Euros champion cosies up to girlfriend Alex Padilla to confirm dating rumours

Trending

The suspect has been taken into custody [Punch]

Robber pretends as passenger to steal driver’s car in Lagos

Nigerian police officers (image used for illustration) [Guardian]

Lagos couple arrested while trying to sell son to fund japa plan to Canada

He crossed the danger zone (Image used for illustration) [Defense Bridge]

Airport worker dies gruesomely after getting sucked into plane engine

Justice Scales and wooden gavelDavid Talukdar / Getty Images

Hospital pleads for justice, urges court to expedite ruling on crucial case