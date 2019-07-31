Attendees of the event were delighted with grills and food from vendors such as, Domino’s, Krispy Kreme, Kmac grill, Bukka hut, NBC and many more.

ENYO mechanics & technicians training academy, MECHTECH, recently graduated its second batch of auto mechanics skilled with the technical know-how to diagnose and repair high end vehicles who are now experts were present at the event and carried out all the free car servicing and diagnostics.

Vehicon & Grills was held in conjunction with Castrol lubricant- the second largest premium lubricant in the world and provided safety car care classes, where customers were taught how to change their tires, check their wipers, and engine oil levels as well as signs of bad brakes. The Castrol team was also on ground to educate customers on which Castrol lubricant best suits their car and other appliances.

Speaking on the initiative, Olabanjo Alimi, Sales & Marketing Lead, Enyo Retail and Supply reiterated that the event was not just to create awareness about Vehicon and Castrol Lubricant, but more importantly to promote car safety and prevent unforeseen car breakdown on the road.

“We organized this free car diagnostics and car servicing for customers to prevent possible fault with their vehicle, get professional insights on the right auto-services and products best for their cars and interact on a personal basis with our team of professionals. We want to show our customers that beyond sales, we care about the quality condition of their cars as well as their safety, especially this season, because we understand this weather is a cause of concern when it comes to road accidents”, he said.

To facilitate the initiative, graduates from Enyo’s MechTech Academy - MechTech 2.0, were engaged to man all the activities. The objective of the MechTech programme is to elevate the skills of local mechanics, thereby increasing their capacity to trouble shoot, diagnose and repair the most technologically advanced automobiles.

One of the beneficiaries of the event, Ganiu Olalekan, who had her car diagnosed said, “I applaud Enyo for saving me the expensive cost of diagnosing my vehicle. Besides saving me a huge sum of money at the mechanic, I have learnt about the various types of lubricants and the importance of frequent car checks. This initiative has helped provide me with the ability to detect and prevent faults in my car with the right measure”.

"It was also impactful learning about the different Castrol lubricants and the most suitable for my car. Following the oil change using Castrol lubricant, my car engine has greatly improved. Henceforth, I will ensure that my mechanic uses Castrol Lubricant for my engine”, Ganiu Olalekan said.

Vehicon and Grills is one of the many initiatives Enyo has organized for its customers, to ensure utmost customer satisfaction. This initiative will continue to roll out in the country, with Lagos mainland slated next.

This is a featured post