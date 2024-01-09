ADVERTISEMENT
Enugu Police arrest 2 suspects, recover firearms, crystal meth

News Agency Of Nigeria

The suspects were arrested for the alleged crimes committed within the Obinagu-Etiti and Nara-Unateze communities in Nkanu East Local Government Area of the state. The command recovered one locally fabricated pistol with two live cartridges, pieces of substance suspected to be crystal meth (otherwise known locally as Mpkuru-Mmiri) and a quantity of weed suspected to be marijuana.

This is contained in a statement by the command’s spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, on Tuesday in Enugu. Ndukwe said the feat was achieved on January 3, at about 2:40pm.

According to him, other gang members of the suspects that escaped, are being hunted.

“The suspects and gang members at large are alleged to have carried out series of armed robberies, burglaries, and other criminal activities in the mentioned area.

“But having met their waterloo, the suspects shall have the court of law to contend with once investigations are concluded,” he said.

Ndukwe said the operational success was in alignment with the 2024 New Year assurances of the Commissioner of Police, Kanayo Uzuegbu, residents that the command would be more proactive and forward-looking in its policing approach.

“The commissioner has reassured that the police commitment to actualise this remains unwavering,” he added.

