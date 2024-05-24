ADVERTISEMENT
Engineer risks 7-year jail term for allegedly stealing ₦500,000 cement

News Agency Of Nigeria

Aigbokhan said that the offence contravened Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

Bags of cement in a truck
Bags of cement in a truck

Akin, whose address was not provided, is facing a charge of stealing, to which he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, ASP Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on April 15 at 7:00 p.m. at Plot 18, Federal Government site, Isheri-Olofin, Lagos.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant could not account for the 50 bags of cement under his care, belonging to his employer, Bello Adekunle.

He said that the defendant stole the bags of cement and converted it to his personal use.

Aigbokhan said that the offence contravened Section 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section stipulates a seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Ariyo ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed with evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

She adjourned the case until June 14 for mention.

