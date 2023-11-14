ADVERTISEMENT
Ekiti Police declares 30 year old man missing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The command has commenced investigation to unravel his whereabout

Thirty years old man declared missing in Ekiti [Daily Post Nigeria]

This is contained in a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abutu Sunday and on Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti. He said Anifowose of Lane 6, Wonder City College Ado-Ekiti, left home on November 6, at about 08:00hrs to an unknown football viewing center and never returned.

Sunday said he is dark in complexion, six feet tall, speaks Yoruba and English languages fluently and has no tribal marks. The command said it had commenced investigation to unravel his whereabout. He urged anyone with useful information concerning his current location to kindly contact the nearest Police Station or call 09064050086.

