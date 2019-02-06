The arrests were reportedly made after a petition directed to the anti-graft agency by a bank in Lagos. EFCC confirmed that the financial institution noticed shady dealings in the bank account of one of the suspects Paul Duru.

He got the attention of the bank's officials after a sum of N63 million was paid into his account.

According to a statement on the EFCC's website on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, Duru is a catfisher "who uses the Internet, and in particular, online dating websites to lure people into romance scam."

To cater for his fraudulent gigs, he allegedly has a network in place to help with transferring monies into his bank account in Nigeria.

The EFCC identifies a person John T. Benn, as one who acts as a liaison for him in the United States of America. As soon as an investigation has been concluded, the suspected fraudsters are to be charged to court.