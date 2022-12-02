RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC secured 3,440 convictions in 2022, says official

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has secured 3,440 convictions on financial and cyber crimes across the country from January to November 2022.

EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa [EFCC]

The Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrashid Bawa while delivering a goodwill message at the opening of a workshop on Financial Crimes Reporting organised by the commission.

Bawa, represented by the Kano Zonal Commander Farouk Dogondaji, also stated that the commission will work to ensure the enforcement of the Electoral Act as the 2023 general elections approach.

“In terms of prosecution of cases in court, I am glad to inform you that, between January and Nov. 25, this year, EFCC recorded 3,440 convictions.

The potentials for improvement are good ss more ongoing cases are concluded in the remaining four weeks of the year.

“Remarkable as this feat is, we are not resting on our laurels. We believe there is still a lot to be done which is the reason why we are actively seeking the support of all stakeholders, including the media.

“On our part, we are working in close collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and other stakeholders to preserve the integrity of the electoral process.

“We will ensure that the Electoral Act is fully enforced and those who seek to influence voters through financial inducement are brought to justice,” he said.

The chairman described journalists as critical allies who were at the workshop to improve their capacity to be able to help in the fight against cyber and financial crimes in the country.

Earlier, the deputy director, Legal and Prosecution, Aisha Tahar Habib while presenting her paper gave a breakdown of both civil and criminal convictions achieved by the Kano zone.

She stated that the Kano zone recorded 160 criminal convictions losing only two and 180 civil convictions losing only one.

She said that this puts the conviction rates at over 90 per cent.

