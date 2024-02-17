EFCC rounds up 26 suspected internet fraudsters in Abuja
The suspects will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded, said the EFCC.
Its Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said they were arrested in the Kurudu, Jahi, Kubwa and Gwarimpa areas of Abuja.
He said that the arrest was sequel to credible information on their suspected involvement in internet-related offences.
“Items recovered from them include a Toyota Tacoma, a CLS Mercedes 450 and three Lexus cars, in addition to 40 phones and seven laptops.
“They will be charged to court as soon as the investigation is concluded,” he said.
