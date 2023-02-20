EFCC drags 4 men to court for buying forged dollar notes

The defendants arraigned on an amended 11 counts were identified as Mark Obisean, Olumide Mcintouch, Bolaji Bakare, and Goodluck Bazunu.

Part of the charge read, “Mark Obisean, Olumide Mcintouch, Bolaji Bakare, Goodluck Bazunu, and Josiah Ntekume (at large) sometime in 2018 at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division, received and have in your possession forged United States dollar Travellers Cheque number GA908-981-564.”

“Mark Obisean, Olumide Mcintouch, Bolaji Bakare, Goodluck Bazunu, and Josiah Ntekume (at large) sometime in 2018 at Lagos within the Ikeja Judicial Division conspired to purchase, received, and have in your possession forged United States traveler’s cheques,” another count read.

The defendants, however, denied the charges that bordered on the purchase of forged bank notes contrary to Section 370 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011, and conspiracy to purchase forged bank notes contrary to Section 410 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2011.

The first defendant was, however, granted bail in the sum of N20 million with two sureties in like sum after his re-arraignment.

The prosecuting counsel, N.K. Ukoha urged the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution to call its witnesses and tender relevant documents to prove the case against them.

Counsel for the first defendant, Bolaji Ayorinde (SAN), on his part, informed the court of the bail application filed on behalf of his client, arguing that his client does not constitute a flight risk.

Counsel for the other defendants, on their part, had no formal bail applications before the court for the court to hear and rule on.

The court further held that the other defendants had no formal applications before the court and were returned to the correctional facility.