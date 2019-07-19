The Lagos Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a Nigeria Immigration Service officer, Adebimpe Kehinde, and 14 others for alleged passport racketeering.

Kehinde, an Immigration Assistant, was arrested with the others at the Immigration Service passport office, Alagbon, Ikoyi, Lagos on Thursday, July 18, 2019.

They were arrested following intelligence reports received by the Commission leading to series of surveillance about their alleged criminal activities, according to a statement signed by EFCC's acting spokesperson, Tony Orilade.

"The suspects allegedly conspired to extort money from unsuspecting members of the public applying for international passports," the statement read.

The suspects are: Nnadika Timothy, Oyeyiga Samuel, Sunday Adekunle, Lola Kadoso, Adebayo Damilola, Adeola Oluwafikayomi Ajiboshin, and Abubakri Adebayo.

Others are: Uka Precious Ifeanyi, Raph Emeka Ibuaku, Henry Onyebuchi, Christy Odey, Aba-Peter Ajuma Blessing, Ogunmefun Oluwanishola and Busayo Balogun.

Items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest include five laptops, mobile phones and several official documents.

The EFCC disclosed that the suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.