EFCC arrests 60 suspects at award ceremony for internet fraudsters

The suspects will soon be charged to court.

Suspects arrested at Peer Youths Awards ceremony in Ogun State
Suspects arrested at Peer Youths Awards ceremony in Ogun State

Operatives of the Lagos Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested 60 suspected internet fraudsters during an award ceremony at Conference Hotel in Abeokuta, Ogun.

Spokesperson for EFCC, Mr Wilson Uwujaren, disclosed this in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday.

Uwujaren, who said that the suspects were arrested at an event, tagged 'Peer Youths Awards', added that investigation later revealed that the event was organised to reward high-level internet fraudsters.

He listed the items recovered from the suspects at the point of arrest to include exotic cars, electronic devices, laptop computers, and mobile phones.

According to the EFCC spokesman, the suspects will soon be charged to court.

