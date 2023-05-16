The sports category has moved to a new website.
EFCC arrests 21 suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu

News Agency Of Nigeria

The EFCC says the suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court soon.

Officials of the EFCC. [EFCC]
The EFCC Spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said this in a statement in Abuja.

According to him, the Suspects are Nwosu Paul, Onuji Samson, Eze Chukwudi, Stanley Okoroafor, Michael Nnamchi, Henry Ozonwanji, Victor Ozonwanji, Victor Ibik, Anthony Ugwu, Ndubuisi Amala, Eneje Chisom, Henry Chukwu, and Emanuel Abah

Others include; Abumchukwu Dominic, Agafe Victor, Victor Abah, Jide Favour, Samson Onyedika, Joshua Uchechukwu, Izuchukwu Paul and Samuel Chizitiere

”Items recovered from them include five exotic cars, 32 mobile phones and seven personal computers.

”The suspects have made useful statements and will be charged to court soon,” he said.

