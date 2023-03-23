ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

EFCC arraigns 2 over alleged laundering of ₦‎999m

News Agency Of Nigeria

Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), on Thursday, arraigned two men, Taiwo Oluwadahunsola and Adebola Adetayo, before an Ikeja Special Offences Court for allegedly laundering the sum of ₦‎999 million.

EFCC
EFCC

Recommended articles

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against them.

EFCC Counsel, Mrs Bilikisu Buhari, prayed the court for a trial date to enable the prosecution prove its case against the defendants, following their not-guilty plea.

The Defence Counsel, Mr Williams Ugwu, however, informed the court of a bail application for the defendants.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ugwu moved the application and prayed the court to grant the defendants bail on liberal terms.

The Judge, Justice Olubumni Abike-Fadipe, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N50 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Abike-Fadipe ordered that the defendants be remanded in Ikoyi Correctional Centre, pending the perfection of the bail conditions.

The EFCC counsel, on one of the counts, submitted that the defendants stole N946 million, property of Volition Capital Investment Staff Eti-Osa Cooperative Multipurpose Society Limited.

Buhari, in another count, also said that the defendants concealed the genuine origin of N38 million through an account, Konate Agro Limited, the sum he was said to have derived from an illegal act through fraudulent conversion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The judge adjourned the case till July 6 for trial.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Troops eliminate 46 terrorists, apprehend 50 in 2 weeks – DHQ

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Reps ask CBN to overhaul online banking systems due to naira scarcity

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

Military destroys 107 illegal refineries in 2 weeks – DHQ

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

BREAKING: Tinubu's camp petition DSS to arrest Labour Party's Obi, Datti

2023 Mock-UTME: JAMB to examine 176,408 candidates on March 30

2023 Mock-UTME: JAMB to examine 176,408 candidates on March 30

EFCC, ICPC to respond in Keyamo’s suit against Atiku Abubakar

EFCC, ICPC to respond in Keyamo’s suit against Atiku Abubakar

Lawmakers butt heads over fresh bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria

Lawmakers butt heads over fresh bill to legalise marijuana in Nigeria

Matawalle accepts defeat, calls for peace in Zamfara state

Matawalle accepts defeat, calls for peace in Zamfara state

What happened at Saraki's house after I 'chose' Obi as Atiku's running mate - Wike

What happened at Saraki's house after I 'chose' Obi as Atiku's running mate - Wike

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lady hospitalised after crushing siblings to death in Lagos

Lady hospitalised after crushing siblings to d*ath in Lagos

A sad young man

Sex with pastor’s wife has destroyed my life – Ghanaian man cries (video)

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

South African police officer shot dead while having sex with side chick in the bush

Ailing UNIPORT student dies after being denied bed space in LUTH

Ailing UNIPORT student d*es after being denied bed space in LUTH