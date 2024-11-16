ADVERTISEMENT
Edo Police rescue abducted 14-month-old baby

News Agency Of Nigeria

The baby was kidnapped by her nanny and allegedly sold for N500,000.

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have successfully rescued a 14-month-old baby, Grace Osamagbe, who was abducted by her nanny, Rejoice Chukwu, in April.

Commissioner of Police Umoru Ozigi told newsmen on Saturday in Benin, that the Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Unit arrested Chukwu, 24, and her boyfriend, Destiny Uchechukwu, 28, in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom.

According to Ozigi, the suspects abducted the child in Benin and collected a ransom of N160,000.

Police arrest 3 for stealing iPhones from accident victims

“In spite of receiving the ransom, the suspects allegedly sold the baby for N500,000 to Doris Chiwendu in Owerri, Imo State.

“Following intense interrogation, police tracked down Chiwendu and another suspect, Jane Amaigbo, in Ubomiri, Imo State, and rescued the baby on November 9.”

The police commissioner explained that the suspects would soon be charged to court.

