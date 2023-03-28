ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Eatery worker shot d*ad after his boss reported a missing phone

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased passed away after being shot in his lap during an interrogation over a missing Nokia Torch phone.

Eatery worker shot dead after his boss reported a missing phone
Eatery worker shot dead after his boss reported a missing phone

Recommended articles

Mbakwe met his untimely death on Sunday, March 27, 2023, after he was shot at close range in his lap.

The deceased, who was a native of Umuosu Okaiuga Nkwoegwu community in the Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia State, reportedly arrived for his normal duties at the eatery when the internal auditor of the company, while searching for a missing Nokia Torch phone belonging to the company, invited members of the vigilante group and demanded his arrest.

While carrying out the order, the overzealous guards were said to have stripped Mbakwe of his cloth and beat him to a stupor.

ADVERTISEMENT

As the vigilantes were assaulting Mbakwe, one of them brought out a pump action rifle and allegedly shot Mbakwe’s lap, and the bullet ruptured his femoral artery.

Although Mbakwe was later rushed to the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Umuahia for treatment, he died there, after which his corpse was deposited in the morgue.

A colleague of the deceased, who didn’t want his name published, stated that Mbakwe was owed salary arrears for months.

When contacted, the deceased’s elder sister, Adaora revealed that the company was yet to contact their family about their loss.

While pleading with the state and Federal governments to give her late brother justice, Adaora said he bled to death as a result of the injuries he sustained during the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abia Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna confirmed the incident, as he condemned the assault.

The police spokesperson, however, noted that the vigilante that pulled the trigger had been apprehended and his firearm recovered.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ayu’s suspension is illegal – Spokesperson for PDP PCC

Ayu’s suspension is illegal – Spokesperson for PDP PCC

Abductors demand ₦50 million ransom for 6 INEC ad-hoc staff

Abductors demand ₦50 million ransom for 6 INEC ad-hoc staff

Court stops Ayu from parading as PDP National Chairman

Court stops Ayu from parading as PDP National Chairman

Imo lawmaker, Egwim dies due to health-related issues

Imo lawmaker, Egwim dies due to health-related issues

Former UK PM Boris Johnson advocates free choice in Nigeria's governance

Former UK PM Boris Johnson advocates free choice in Nigeria's governance

Northern oil exploration expands with launch of Ebenyi Oil field by Buhari

Northern oil exploration expands with launch of Ebenyi Oil field by Buhari

Nigerian youths seek visa ban, citizenship revocation over election violence

Nigerian youths seek visa ban, citizenship revocation over election violence

Bola Tinubu breaks birthday tradition

Bola Tinubu breaks birthday tradition

Bode George to relocate as Tinubu wins presidency

Bode George to relocate as Tinubu wins presidency

Pulse Sports

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Victor Osimhen: Where should the Super Eagles striker go this summer?

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Peseiro chasing Rohr’s feat as the Super Eagles resume campaign

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Nigerian sensation Gift Orban wanted by AC Milan and Napoli

Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire - Patience George

"Present crop of quartermilers are not challenging me enough to retire" - Patience George

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Serie A: Udinese renew 'cornerstone' Isaac Success contract

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

Nigeria to play New Zealand and Haiti in April

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Residents flog landlord publicly after being caught in bed with tenant’s second wife

Rape victim

How a Deeper Life pastor allegedly deflowered teenager

court (WuzupNigeria)

Court remands mason for allegedly committing adultery with housewife

Pastor arrested after woman died in his church in Ondo

Pastor arrested after woman d*ed in his church in Ondo