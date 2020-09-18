Durex is offering creative designers #150K and nationwide acclaim; here’s how to get in!

Durex recently launched Durex Feels; a pocket-friendly condom which retails at just ₦250. But this addition to their array of existing options is not just affordable, it is also designed for comfort and the most toe-curling pleasures imaginable.

You think that’s exciting? Just wait till you see what’s coming

Durex really wants to connect with customers with this new product. And what better way is there to do that than letting customers tell other customers how amazing the ‘Feels’ is?

That’s why they’re giving creatives a chance to design in-store banners that will help pass the message across nicely.

The winning banner will fetch the designer #150K and will be placed in retail stores and supermarkets nationwide.

So if you’ve always dreamt of having your ideas come to life on a grand scale, this is your time to shine - and make good money at the same time!

Here’s how the competition works

If you’ve got badass, creative ideas for this, then go ahead and design an in-store banner for the Durex Feels ₦250 condom. Of course, the design must be creative, easy to understand and visible from 2M.

The size/ shape of the design will be just like a car number plate in the dimension of 6 x 12 inches.

More importantly, It should clearly communicate two things:

Durex is the World’s number 1 condom brand Durex Feels sales price starts at 250 naira.

It’s really that simple!

The competition begins on 17th of September and ends on 24th of September.

Send all entries to durexinstorebannercontest@gmail.com to earn your bragging rights and of course, the grand prize of 150k.

Terms and conditions apply.

