Dufil Partners with the Experience 17th edition.

This year, the event is supported by Dufil, makers of Nigeria’s most loved noodle brand, Indomie Instant Noodles, a product that cuts across every socio-economic strata in the country.

Over the past ten years, Dufil has consolidated its position as the market leader in the instant noodles category by constant backward integration efforts guided by her values of trust, respect, devotion, courage, and humility.

Dufil has been spreading love through Indomie to communities and families for a long time, most recently making donations to flood victims in Kogi state. Their partnership with The Experience this year helps bring an evening of music and much needed time of relief to many, particularly under the current challenging times in the country.

The brand will also be at the event with many of their different flavours of indomie at their indomie café stand.

A representative of Dufil Nigeria further stated that "We are immensely grateful for the opportunity to share in the experience of people from every tongue and tribe at this year’s edition of The Experience. Truly, as a brand, we have mainly aspired to make a difference in the lives of our customers, and to continue to be part of the change we want to see in our world. We look forward to seeing you all at our stands!"

The Experience is a free concert making it accessible to people from every age, tribe or religion. This edition will feature outstanding ministers including Travis Greene, Donnie McClurkin, Onos, Sinach, Phil Thompson, Nathaniel Bassey, Eno Michaels, Dunsin Oyekan, Eben, and Mercy Chinwo. Along with other confirmed gospel artistes, the list also includes Tope Alabi, LMGC, Moses Bliss, Mr. M. & Revelation, Chandler Moore, and others.

From its commencement in 2006 to the present, The Experience has grown into one of the most talked-about events in the world, drawing over 500,000 attendees and millions more online from all over the world.

