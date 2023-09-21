ADVERTISEMENT
Drunk hunter kills 14-year-old girl in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The incident, according to the police, may have happened as a result of an accidental discharge.

The corpse was taken to a nearby hospital [Guardian]
It was gathered that the hunter was on a bike in the Ayinla Akera area of Orile-Agege, Lagos State, when the incident happened.

A video from the incident scene showed the victim in a pool of blood, as residents wailed alongside passersby. In the viral video, some people were heard alleging that the act was carried out by the policemen from the Elere Police Station in the area.

Policemen from Elere; they have killed somebody,” a voice was heard saying in the video.

“If this turns to war, they will run,” another person said.

“She was sent on an errand and she was killed,” a voice in the video added.

Reacting to the incident, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Elere Station, Amodu Jimoh dismissed the report linking policemen to the incident.

But confirming the incident, the DPO said, “On Tuesday night, our men were patrolling. The policemen saw some people crowded on the street there. They tried to find out what was happening. They were told somebody shot at a small girl.

“They saw the corpse on the ground. It was a 14-year-old girl. They asked for the person that shot her. They were told it was a hunter carrying a Dane gun. He was drunk. There is a woman selling alcoholic drinks beside the place.

“Maybe he was about to remove something and the gun fired. He came with a bike and it was likely an accidental discharge.”

The DPO added the corpse was taken to a nearby hospital.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

