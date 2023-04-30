The sports category has moved to a new website.
Drug traffickers hide Canadian Loud inside used car imported from Canada

News Agency Of Nigeria

The drugs, weighing 63 kilogrammes, were concealed in a used Toyota Corolla car.

The drugs were hidden in a used car [NDLEA]
The drugs were hidden in a used car [NDLEA]

This is contained in a statement by the agency's Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said that the drugs weighing 63 kilogrammes were concealed in a used Toyota Corolla car imported from Canada.

He said that the car was among five vehicles in a container marked TLLU 4840762.

He added that NDLEA operatives have thwarted an attempt by a freight agent, Mordi Chukwuemeka, to export 900 grams of Loud, on Saturday.

He explained that the drugs were hidden on the sides of a travelling bag, containing food items, being sent to Kenya.

Babafemi said the drugs were intercepted at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc export shed of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

"When Mordi presented the bag, which he claimed contained food items for export, operatives noticed that in the course of searching the consignment, the side walls of the bag were unevenly bloated.

"This happened after which they dismantled the false packings and recovered the illicit substance."

The NDLEA spokesman also said men of the agency's Directorate of Operations and Investigation attached to courier firms, on Thursday intercepted 1.53 kilogrammes of skunk.

Babafemi said that the drugs were concealed in old hard drives meant for export to Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

News Agency Of Nigeria

