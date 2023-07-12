ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos

Damilare Famuyiwa

The cleric reportedly passed away due to the amount of blood he lost after the attack.

Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos (Image illustration)
Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos (Image illustration)

Recommended articles

David was said to have stabbed Ojiwusi around Odekeye close, in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State. It was gathered that the suspect was fond of committing different crimes whenever he got ‘high’ and his actions usually put him at loggerheads with his neighbours.

However, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, Ojiwusi’s relative, who identified himself simply as Sefiu, stated that he was at home when the cleric sent him to buy some drugs for his treatment.

Sefiu said while he was on his way, he suddenly heard Ojiwusi screaming for help, adding that he ran back and saw David, who appeared to be acting under the influence of hard drugs, stabbing the cleric repeatedly.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He (Ojiwusi) sent me to buy some drugs for him and when I was going towards the gate, I heard a scream from our compound and ran back and saw David stabbing my uncle,” Sefiu was quoted as saying.

Corroborating Sefiu’s narration of the tragic incident, the suspect’s friend, Adeleke Sulaimon said neighbours who witnessed the attack told him Ojiwusi was pleading for help while being rushed to hospital.

He said, “I was told by some of the people who helped David’s mother to rush him to the hospital that Ojiwusi was screaming in pain and saying David stabbed him. He was saying ‘I don’t want to die’, he was also shouting Allah, Allah.

“In fact, as we speak now, Ojiwusi’s phone is with David’s mother and we have been trying to reach her too because, after the whole incident, she also ran away. We have not been able to see any member of their family since Sunday.”

Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident, adding that the suspect had been arrested and now cooling off in custody.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

US Court sentences Woodberry to over 8 years in prison

US Court sentences Woodberry to over 8 years in prison

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

Court dismisses Smart Adeyemi’s suit against Ododo, Kogi APC governorship candidate

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

'Clearance is needed to leave the University' - UniAbuja denies reports over alleged extortion

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

Gov. Uba Sani hails military’s success against bandits

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

'FG committed to availability of funds, policies for energy transition' - Aduda

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

NECO releases 2023 common entrance results into Unity colleges

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Ezekwesili hails EU for transparent Nigeria election report

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Kano govt sets up committee to revive skill acquisition centres

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

Nigeria’s microbial potentials will address hunger, insecurity – NSM

Pulse Sports

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

How Yakubu Aiyegbeni missed out on ₦‎20m from Harry Redknapp

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Bayern Munich set to bid €100 for Man United target Harry Kane

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Rose May Alaba: 'Nigeria will always be my Fatherland', sister of Real Madrid star corrects Ghanaian station on Austrian origins

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Ahmed Musa's transfer forces FIFA to ban Ronlado's Al-Nassr

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

Transfer News Live: Harry Kane, Mbappe, Vlahovic, Onana updates and all DONE deals so far

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

'A club of Timber and Saliba' — How Arsenal's new-look defence will operate

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Image of Amarah Kennedy

Widow weeps as boyfriend sends nude photos to her late husband’s family

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Nana Agradaa in tears as women's fellowship leader in her church snatches her husband

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki aka Boys Boys

I don't eat my wife's food, she can kill me; Oboy Siki explains (VIDEO)

Micheal Olowere, Ibadan-based cleric (Credit: Tribune online)

'Ibadan cleric, Olowere had premonition of his death' – Associate