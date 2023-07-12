Drug addict stabs cleric to death in Lagos

David was said to have stabbed Ojiwusi around Odekeye close, in the Abule Egba area of Lagos State. It was gathered that the suspect was fond of committing different crimes whenever he got ‘high’ and his actions usually put him at loggerheads with his neighbours.

However, on Sunday, July 9, 2023, Ojiwusi’s relative, who identified himself simply as Sefiu, stated that he was at home when the cleric sent him to buy some drugs for his treatment.

Sefiu said while he was on his way, he suddenly heard Ojiwusi screaming for help, adding that he ran back and saw David, who appeared to be acting under the influence of hard drugs, stabbing the cleric repeatedly.

“He (Ojiwusi) sent me to buy some drugs for him and when I was going towards the gate, I heard a scream from our compound and ran back and saw David stabbing my uncle,” Sefiu was quoted as saying.

Corroborating Sefiu’s narration of the tragic incident, the suspect’s friend, Adeleke Sulaimon said neighbours who witnessed the attack told him Ojiwusi was pleading for help while being rushed to hospital.

He said, “I was told by some of the people who helped David’s mother to rush him to the hospital that Ojiwusi was screaming in pain and saying David stabbed him. He was saying ‘I don’t want to die’, he was also shouting Allah, Allah.

“In fact, as we speak now, Ojiwusi’s phone is with David’s mother and we have been trying to reach her too because, after the whole incident, she also ran away. We have not been able to see any member of their family since Sunday.”