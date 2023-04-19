Driver dies in Lagos 3-vehicle crash, hoodlums set BRT bus on fire
The fatal crash involved a BRT bus and two yellow-coloured vehicles popularly known as 'danfo.'
The incident occurred when the BRT bus suddenly lost control and rammed into two yellow-coloured vehicles popularly known as 'danfo,' causing the death of a commercial bus driver.
The accident grounded vehicular movement and caused a snaky-curve gridlock along the ever-busy axis linking to the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.
The traffic situation was compounded after an angry mob set the BRT bus on fire.
Confirming the incident, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), in a statement said that further investigation revealed that the BRT bus rammed into the commercial bus from behind.
It added that the burnt carcass has been recovered and the road has been freed up for vehicular movement.
The statement read: “Further Investigation revealed that the BRT Bus suddenly lost control them rammed into the commercial bus from behind causing the yellow commuter bus to upturn.
“Unfortunately an adult male (driver) of the bus lost his life to the incident while several others were injured but had been moved to the nearest hospital.
This prompted angry mobs to set the BRT Bus on fire.
“The Agency’s LRT is at the scene alongside Lagos state fire and rescue service, Nigeria Police Force and LASTMA.
“However the body had been bagged by the Agency’s LRT at the scene and handed over to the police officer at the scene.
“The burnt carcass had been recovered with the aid of a private tow truck provided by LBSL (Lagos bus service limited) the road is now free for vehicular activities.”
