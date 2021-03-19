Ras Aswad Nkrabeah, father of one of the teenagers with dreadlocks has taken to Facebook to threaten a lawsuit against the prestigious public school which according to whim, maintains that its rules frown on the wearing of dreadlocks.

''Fellow comrades and friends, this morning, the school authorities of Achimota School claimed that their rules do not allow students with dreadlocks to be admitted.

“The school authorities denied two brilliant dreadlock students from being admitted after having been posted there by the Computer School Placement System. My son was one of the affected children and the other student was also refused on the same grounds,'' Mr. Nkrabeah wrote on Facebook.

He insists that his son must be allowed to keep his natural hair for cultural reasons, adding that anything short of that will be a violation of the teenager’s human rights and a disrespect to his culture.

''My son has every right to his culture in so far as such culture do not breach the 1992 Constitution.”

He indicated in the Facebook post that if the authorities of Achimota School remain adamant on denying admission to his son after he had been posted there by the Computer School Placement System, he would fight for his son’s rights in the court of law.

"We have no option but to battle against this gross human right violation," he said.

Meanwhile, some Ghanaians on Facebook have been expressing mixed reactions to the development.

While some support Ras Aswad Nkrabeah to take on the school authorities to pave way for reforms, others simply think it will be a futile exercise, saying “when you go to Rome, do what Romans do”.

Achimota school has not responded to the allegations yet.