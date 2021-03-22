$220 million jackpot is up for grabs in US Powerball this Wednesday; Nigerians can play the draw online

It seems that everyone wants to play the US Powerball lottery these days and this is easy to understand. Powerball has been a household name across the globe ever since it awarded a record US$1.58 billion jackpot in January 2016.

This week, Powerball is offering a US$220 million jackpot (equivalent to nearly ₦ 84 billion) and the draw will take place on Wednesday, 24 March 2021. While not yet a new world record, the $220 million jackpot makes other lottery prizes pale in comparison.

If there are no winners of the Powerball jackpot in the upcoming draw, the prize money will roll over and the jackpot will continue to grow. Adrian Cooremans, theLotter's spokesman, shares: “In January this year, lottery fans across the globe held their breath when it seemed the Powerball jackpot was on track to break its all-time record of US$1.58 billion. In the end, a US$730 million jackpot was won on 20 January 2021 by a single ticket purchased in Maryland.”

Cooremans adds: “Who knows how high the current jackpot will grow? On the other hand, the US$220 million prize could be won in this week’s draw.”

Until now, residents of Nigeria may have been jealous of American lottery fans, who could purchase Powerball tickets in person. Luckily, there is no need for you to travel to the United States to purchase tickets. You, too, can participate in Powerball draws by playing online with theLotter, the leading lottery ticket messenger service in the world.

Here’s how you could win a $220 million jackpot playing online from Nigeria:

1. Sign up at theLotter.com

2. Select the Powerball lottery

3. Choose 5 numbers (from 1-69) on the playing form

4. Choose 1 ‘Powerball’ number (from 1-26) in the orange field on the form

5. Confirm your ticket purchase

theLotter offers a minimum of 3 lines for a cost of less than $15. Nigerians who buy their official Powerball tickets online at theLotter, participate in the draw under the same conditions as if they were buying their tickets in the United States, with the exact same chances of winning the jackpot.

What happens next?

theLotter.com is a lottery ticket messenger service and uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. A small surcharge is added to ticket prices to cover the cost of this service. After being purchased, each ticket is scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets.

And when you win from Nigeria?

If you are lucky enough to win, your prize will be transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw it at any time. The good news is that theLotter does not take any commissions from winning tickets (lottery prizes are subject to tax deductions in the United States).

If you win a lottery jackpot, however, you may need to travel to the lottery’s offices to collect the prize money yourself. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter free of charge will assist you in the win collection process.

Portfolio of winners

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 6 million winners from across the globe. The biggest winners at the site include a woman from Panama who won $30 million playing the Florida Lotto, and a man from Iraq who won a $6.4 million Oregon Megabucks jackpot.

These lucky winners have one thing in common. They all purchased their winning tickets online at theLotter.com.

When is the next draw?

What would you do with an extra $220 million in your life? Think about it, but don’t wait too long because the next draw will take place on Wednesday, 24 March.

It is totally possible that the winner of Powerball’s incredible $220 million jackpot will be a resident of Nigeria. With a little luck, you could win the jackpot if you purchase official Powerball tickets online at theLotter.

For more information how to play Powerball online from Nigeria, please visit theLotter.com.

Lotto Direct Limited is operating thelotter.com. Lotto Direct Limited is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority; License Reference MGA/B2C/402/2017. 18+ only. Gambling can be harmful if not controlled. Please play responsibly. For more information visit https://www.rgf.org.mt/

