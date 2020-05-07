Well, it is not a new happening and it has happened to a man who is currently in a state of disbelief after finding out that he isn’t the biological father of 4 of his children.

A DNA test he was mandated to do at the embassy has unveiled the whole truth.

READ ALSO: Police give paramount chief 48 hours to produce primary 6 pupil he banished

A Twitter user with the handle @GospelJosiah who shared the story stated that the man thought his 3 girls and a boy were his children only to find out they are not.

“I just got a call from a senior friend, he told me that the DNA results of his four beautiful Children are out they are… 3 girls and a boy from the Embassy and NONE of the kids are his ”he tweeted