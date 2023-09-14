ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dispatch riders charged with theft of gold necklace

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants stole the package when they discovered that the content was a gold necklace.

Dispatch riders charged with theft of gold necklace. [TheNigerianInfo]
Dispatch riders charged with theft of gold necklace. [TheNigerianInfo]

Recommended articles

Abayomi Ajiboye, 24, and Chinonso Solomon, 28, who have no fixed address, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Magaji Haruna, told the court that the men committed the offences on Sept. 4 in the Lagos Magisterial District.

ADVERTISEMENT

He alleged that the defendants conspired and stole a package they were directed to deliver to someone.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants stole the package when they discovered that the content was a gold necklace.

Haruna said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Linda Balogun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each.

Balogun ordered that the sureties must reside in the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

ADVERTISEMENT

She adjourned the case until Nov. 11 for mention.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Nigeria on pathway to economic prosperity – FG

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

Supreme Court will give us justice - PDP assures Nigerians

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

FG certifies Lagos Blue rail safe for passenger operations

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

Agenda 2050 is clear on Nigeria’s destination in 30 years - Former minister

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

7 scavengers arrested for allegedly vandalising Abuja light rail infrastructure

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

New Soun of Ogbomoso completes traditional rites, enters palace

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Nigeria, India join forces to accelerate innovation, digital economy growth

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Niger govt to construct, rehabilitate 1,500km roads in 4 years

Lawmaker trains 800 farmers on organic fertiliser, pesticide production

Lawmaker trains 800 farmers on organic fertiliser, pesticide production

Pulse Sports

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

Paul Pogba and 10 other footballers who have been banned for doping

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

OFFICIAL: Super Falcons star Ashleigh Plumptre joins the Saudi train with Al Ittihad move

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Taiwo Awoniyi: I joined Nottingham Forest because I wanted to see what I would regret

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Report: NFF clarifies Randy Waldrum’s sacking as Super Falcons coach

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Antony dismisses recent assault allegation, shares WhatsApp chat as evidence

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

Cheat Code - Michelle Alozie in awe of Super Falcons teammate Nnadozie after heorics vs Arsenal

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Arrest and handcuffed

Ghanaian radio presenter arrested for allegedly defiling 11-year-old daughter for 1 year

World's oldest chicken is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

World's oldest chicken alive is 21 years old, gets certificate from Guinness World Records

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death

Medical doctor’s carefully conducted study reveals there’s life after death (video)

Bishop Harrison Ng'ang'a, founder of the Christian Foundation Fellowship church

Harrison Ng'ang'a: Clean-shaven & bald men suffer divine wrath