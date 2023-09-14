Dispatch riders charged with theft of gold necklace

Abayomi Ajiboye, 24, and Chinonso Solomon, 28, who have no fixed address, are facing a two-count charge of conspiracy and stealing.

They, however, pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor, Insp Magaji Haruna, told the court that the men committed the offences on Sept. 4 in the Lagos Magisterial District.

He alleged that the defendants conspired and stole a package they were directed to deliver to someone.

The prosecutor alleged that the defendants stole the package when they discovered that the content was a gold necklace.

Haruna said that the offences contravened Sections 287 (7) and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Linda Balogun, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 with two sureties each.

Balogun ordered that the sureties must reside in the court’s jurisdiction and show evidence of three years’ tax payment to Lagos State Government.

