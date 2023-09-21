ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Dismissed police officer dragged to court over engineer’s death

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased went to visit his aunt alongside his wife and children when the incident happened.

The public wants the identity of the cop revealed [Punch]
The public wants the identity of the cop revealed [Punch]

Recommended articles

This is according to Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Emeka Nwonyi.

It would be recalled that Peterside, a father of three, was shot dead by the embattled officer attached to the Police Mobile Force, 43 Squadron, in Gombe State on August 14, 2023, at a popular bar along Stadium Road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital.

The deceased’s wife, Ebitari, who’s an administrator at the Federal University, Otueke in Bayelsa State, spoke on how the policeman shot her husband.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to her, they both went to an eatery with their kids, and the engineer was shot dead in the aftermath of a robbery incident.

Her words: “My husband said he wanted to take us to his aunt’s place. His aunt, Jesse Ogolo, has an eatery called Bennie’s Restaurant and Lounge on Stadium Road (now called Ken Saro-Wiwa-Wiwa Road). We got there at about 6pm. Before we went into the restaurant, he said he wanted to show me something in a boutique in front of the eatery.

“At that time, a man was standing just outside and he told me that the man was one of her aunt’s security aides – a police officer attached to the lounge and that he was in charge of security. We ate together, had drinks and even took some pictures. When it was getting late at about 9pm and my daughter was sleeping, I told my husband that we had to go because the kids were getting tired.

“I, however, heard people shouting about the armed robbers, I just told the kids to quickly duck, and then when i looked outside the window, I saw a red car parked in front of the lounge. And then some people jumped into the car and drove off. So as that happened, I think people ran into the lounge to raise the alarm over what happened.

“A few minutes later, when the chaos died down, my husband came out of the lounge and came into the car. I told him he took too much time and he apologised. So, he started the car, reversed, and turned, but in front of us was a police officer with his gun pointing in my husband’s direction. So, he just shot him, and it (the bullet) went straight to his chest, and he (my husband) screamed. I also screamed.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Providing an update on the incident, the police commissioner said the cop was arrested thereafter.

“The suspect who happens to be a police officer has been dismissed and the case charged to court. That is the development.” Nwonyi said while addressing journalists on the matter.

Prior to this update, the residents of the state had called on the police commissioner to name and show the photo of the dismissed police officer who committed the said offence.

The residents, who spoke on Nigeria Info FM, Port Harcourt, explained that by disclosing the identity of the cop, the police would ensure transparency and accountability on such issues would help build trust between the Police Force and the communities they serve.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NCC will raise bar in gains in terms of digital inclusion - Danbatta

NCC will raise bar in gains in terms of digital inclusion - Danbatta

CBN unveils online registration portal for MFB licence applications

CBN unveils online registration portal for MFB licence applications

Enugu tribunal declares Peter Mbah as legitimate governor

Enugu tribunal declares Peter Mbah as legitimate governor

CCB threatens to prosecute political appointees in Enugu

CCB threatens to prosecute political appointees in Enugu

Katsina govt targets 325 households in Daura for flood relief materials

Katsina govt targets 325 households in Daura for flood relief materials

Occupy Jubilee House protesters demand economic reforms in Ghana

Occupy Jubilee House protesters demand economic reforms in Ghana

Nasarawa speaker urges TSC boss to live above board in discharging his duties

Nasarawa speaker urges TSC boss to live above board in discharging his duties

Islamic scholar Sheikh Bauchi says Nigeria's problems are from God

Islamic scholar Sheikh Bauchi says Nigeria's problems are from God

Ex-president Jonathan receives 'Symbol of Peace’ award amongst 100 in Africa

Ex-president Jonathan receives 'Symbol of Peace’ award amongst 100 in Africa

Pulse Sports

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Super Falcons' Michelle Alozie drops football hot take

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Kane defends Harry ‘One of the best defenders in history’ Maguire, calls for end to scapegoating

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Provedel: 4 goalkeepers who have scored in the Champions League including Vincent Enyeama

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

Andre Onana: Critics of the Manchester United goalkeeper are missing the bigger picture

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

100 not out: Lewandowski moves closer to Messi and Ronaldo with century of European goals

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

Is Victor Osimhen in for a troubled season under Rudi Garcia?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gay marriage in Delta (Credit: The Guardian Nigeria)

Court grants ₦500k bail to 69 men accused of attending gay wedding in Delta

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Police arrest 22-year-old houseboy who killed his madam a month after being employed

Lady dumps nduthi for Land Cruiser

Watch: Lady ditches motorbike ride for Land Cruiser in traffic

Woman squeezes husband’s testicles to death during fight

Woman squeezes husband’s testicles to death during fight