Announcing the partnership via his Twitter account, the Manchester United star striker, who won the Golden boot, at AFCON 2019, said that as a sportsman he shares very similar values with the Dettol Cool brand.

The values, according to him, include - staying protected and safe from germs, staying fit and healthy, and being the best at what he does.

“As a professional footballer, staying healthy and germ-free is a critical part of my life,” he said.

Ighalo, who expressed excitement for the deal, said he had always been a huge fan of Dettol which he described as “one of the most popular and reputable brands globally.”

“I’m very excited about the new Dettol offering because nothing feels more refreshing after a game, than the minty freshness that comes after a bath with the new Dettol Cool Soap,” he added.

The new Dettol Cool soap combines the trusted Dettol protection against 99.9% odor causing germs, with an extra burst of menthol freshness to protect and refresh Nigerians as they go through their daily activities.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Dayanand Sriram, General Manager - RB Nigeria, said “Odion Ighalo is a great success on and off the field. He is a role model and inspiration to all Nigerians. We are very excited about the Dettol Cool partnership with him and we are confident that this would be a winning combination.”

With the Covid-19 pandemic which has affected the entire world, Ighalo said it is particularly important now, more than ever for the world to be more health and hygiene conscious.

Commending the frontline role Dettol has been playing globally in response to the pandemic that has infected over 22 million people across the world, Ighalo said he is very proud of the early response and ongoing support that Nigerians are getting from Dettol in the fight against the pandemic.

